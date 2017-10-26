Farmington special town meeting Nov. 14

FARMINGTON - The scheduling of a special town meeting was approved by selectmen last night, set for Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center on Middle Street.

Article two will ask voters to consider appropriating up to $120,000 from the Unassigned Fund Balance for the purchase of 20 air packs for the Fire Rescue Department. Currently the department's air packs are non-compliant with the National Fire Protection Association standards due to their old age. The department has attempted to fund the new packs with several grant applications but has been unsuccessful at securing the money needed and do not anticipate it coming through.

Voters will again be asked to consider drawing from the UFB to cover unforeseen expenses for the Front Street Drainage Project. The project was completed in 2016, however the $7,890 being requested will cover an overdraft from the original budget.

The UFB had a reported balance of $1.81 million at the end of the 2016 budget year, with an auditor recommendation of carrying two months' expenditures of approximately $1.75 million.

Lastly, voters will weigh in on the sale of town land to Pamela and David Poisson for the sum of $637.50. The land, which is located at the north end of the Church Street parking lot, is roughly 828 square feet and would be used to expand the Poissons' lot.

The town bought the land in 2015 and would retain an easement over the property to allow for maintenance to the embankment and fence.

Selectmen approved a 2 percent increase for town employee salaries for the 2018 budget. The average Consumer Price Index of the last twelve months was reported at 1.975 percent, which town manager Richard Davis recommended be brought up to 2 percent. Employees saw a .6 percent increase in last year's salaries and did not receive raises the previous year.