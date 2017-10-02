Farmington story book creator releases podcast

PORTLAND - After creating and publishing three of her own children's books, Farmington native Angela Ferrari is now bringing those books to an audible life by creating a podcast.

"Story Spectacular" will present all of her original characters straight from the pages of her self-illustrated books in what Ferrari describes as a story time "variety show." The characters will have their own unique voices, accompanying music, jokes, fun facts and regular segments such as "AniMail" where they read letters sent to the station from friends.

"I'm a big podcast fan. I thought it would be a great way to get a message across and at the same time promote my books," Ferrari said.

Ferrari lives in Portland, where she said the timing couldn't be better to be in the arts. After eight years of being a painter, Ferrari said she was ready to push herself to find a different creative avenue. Now she has self-published three books and is planning to produce three more within the next year.

"It's never been easier to self-publish. I really wanted to have the control over the whole process," Ferrari said.

She illustrates and writes all of the books, and has done all of her own details for Story Spectacular. The podcast launches today, with 42 pre-recorded episodes lined up and ready to go. Monday's episodes will be focused on more drawn out stories, while Friday's will be shorter and intended for bedtime, complete with lullabies.

Story Spectacular can be found on any of the major podcast producers such as iTunes and apple Podcasts. Listeners can also tune in on Ferrari's website at storyspectacular.com. The books that the podcasts are based on can be bought on Amazon and can also be found on Ferrari's website.