Farmington Summer Fest bringing events, fun to downtown this weekend

FARMINGTON - Talent shows, scavenger hunts, parades and races will take place in and around the downtown over the next two days, as the 2018 Farmington Summer Fest kicks off Friday afternoon.

Events will run from 3 p.m. on Friday, July 27, to 9 p.m., with concerts and a talent show at Meetinghouse Park. Food trucks will be in the courthouse parking lot from 5 to 8 p.m. The next day, Saturday, July 28, events will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. across a wider stretch of Farmington, including a history/mystery themed scavenger hunt, a Children's parade, a float race down the Sandy and another race featuring decorated beds rolling down Broadway.

Friday's "Evening in the Park" events include the Farmington's Got Talent show in Meetinghouse Park at 5:30 p.m. The event is free to enter and open to all ages. Prizes will be awarded for the best performances. The Merry-Go-Roundup band will perform at 3 p.m. while The Sunday Project will hold an outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Old Courthouse Food Court will be operating out of the courthouse parking lot on Main and Church; vendors will include Blue Crew Root Beer Floats, GrantLee’s Smokehouse, Lady Huck Lobster Rolls, Maine-ly Whoopies, Steel House Oven and Stone Fox Farm Creamery.

Saturday's events will include a History Mystery Scavenger Hunt beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. Joe Musumeci of the Farmington Underground escape room has worked with Paul Mills, a local attorney and historian, to put together a series of clues tied to the downtown area, some referring to events taking place 80 or 90 years ago. The clues will take the “detectives” around local shops and businesses on their search for the next clue, with participants taking photos to confirm they've bested each challenge.

Farmington Underground will have a tent on Church Street all day Saturday, where teams of two to five members can get a map/puzzle and the first clue; and begin to follow the trail to its conclusion. All teams who finish the scavenger hunt will have their names entered into a drawing for prizes. The first ticket drawn will win $100, the second, $50, and the third, $25. Every finisher will receive a coupon for a discount off their first visit to Farmington Underground Escape Room and a coupon for a free Summer Fest t-shirt. Farmington Underground will provide a special mystery prize for the first finisher of the day.

At 10:30 a.m., children and families will line up at the Children’s Task Force on Church Street for an 11 a.m. parade; coordinated and organized by the Children’s Task Force. This year, the theme for the parade and for all the children’s activities in Meetinghouse Park is the “Enchanted Forest,” a theme that lends itself to a great variety of mystical and fantasy creatures.

Farmington Postmistress Sue Jones will be coordinating children’s activities in the park on Saturday. There will be two bounce houses, a “five and dime” marketplace where both children and adults can sell small ticket items that are used, hand-made or purchased. There will be several booths with children’s games and a special giant version of the old familiar game of Operation, now dubbed “Operation Robin Hood.” A dunk tank will host local celebrities who are willing to get plunged into the cold water. At 3 p.m. there will be a family dance with lively fiddle music. At this time free lottery tickets will be handed out for the 4 p.m. “Great Toy Giveaway.” Winners must be present to claim their prizes.

The Float Race will begin at 1 p.m. at the Fairbanks Bridge and conclude at the Old Narrow Gauge Trestle area. Prizes will be available for vessel design, costumes and decorations. Categories of racing craft include inflatables, kayaks/canoes and the somewhat-ominous grouping titled "homemade contraptions." Preregistration is available by emailing Brenda Fronk, manager of Aubuchon Hardware, here or by calling 778-5682.

The annual Spandits! Road Race will include an open 1-mile this year for ages 14 and up. The Kids Mile (up to age 13) will begin at 5 p.m., followed by an open mile (age 14 and up) at 6 p.m. and the 5K at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $8 for the kids mile, $10 for the open mile, and $15 for the 5K. There will be awards in several age groups in all races and there will also be a prize raffle. The race benefits the Mt. Blue High School Cross Country team. For more information, contact Kelley Cullenberg at 860-0306.

Summer Fest Saturday culminates in the exciting competition at the Dreamin’ Big Bed Race, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Broadway. Most of the vendors will be packed up and the street will be cleared to watch teams race against each other. The Downtown Association even has two beds that contestants can use. There are cash prizes for best costumes, best decorated bed, fastest race, and most original bed design. Teams will have five members: four pushing the bed and one on the bed with a helmet.

Saturday's Schedule of Events

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Farmer’s Market - New Courthouse Lot

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. History Mystery Scavenger Hunt - Church Street

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Old Courthouse Food Court - courthouse lot

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Marketplace Vendors - Broadway & Church

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Live Entertainment - Broadway & Church

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Elegant Dining Al Fresco - Homestead Bakery

10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Historic Horse & Wagon Rides - Front Street by BLC

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Children’s Parade & Prizes - Broadway & Main

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Healthy Community Coalition - Broadway

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Farmland Fun - Pierce House Lawn

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Picnic on the Lawn - Henderson Memorial Baptist Church.

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Old Tyme Fun in the Park - Meetinghouse Park

1:00 - 2:30 p.m. Street Dance - Flash! - Broadway

1:00 - 4 p.m. Pie on the Porch - Holman House

1:00 - 3 p.m. Fire Truck Rides - Front Street by BLC

1 p.m. The Great Float Race - Sandy River

5:30 p.m. + Spandits Road Race - Broadway

7 p.m. Farmington Gem Award - Broadway

7 p.m. Dreamin' Big Bed Race - Broadway