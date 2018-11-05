Farmington to vote on dam removal tomorrow

FARMINGTON - Residents will address a single local question on Tuesday's ballot, asking whether they support the removal of the Walton's Mill Pond Dam.

The yes/no question asks voters if the town should enter into an agreement with the Atlantic Salmon Federation to remove the dam on the Temple Stream. Built around 1820, the dam was flagged as a barrier in the migration route of the endangered Atlantic salmon by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2009.

Specifically, the local question asks if the town should enter into an agreement with the ASF to remove the dam at the estimated cost of $500,000; to improve the park with more parking, wooden walkways, a public restroom, a pavilion, trail improvements and historical preservation elements, at the cost of $355,000; establish a $20,000 fund for future park maintenance costs; and replace two culverts on the Clover Mill and Cummings Hill Roads at the combined cost of $350,000. Per the referendum question, no town investment would be used for the $1.2 million project and all terms and conditions would be negotiated by the Board of Selectmen.

A 'yes' vote authorizes the agreement to go forward. A 'no' vote rejects it.

The town's alternative option, should the ASF project be rejected, would be to install a fish passage to allow salmon to bypass the dam. In addition to constructing the passage, the dam itself would need to be repaired to make it safe for the installation. The combined cost of the fish passage option has been estimated at $750,000. ASF has not promised funds for that option, so the money would likely be provided by the town of Farmington.

Selectmen have been meeting on the issue for the past couple of years, voting 4 to 1 earlier this year to add it to the November referendum. More recently three, well-attended informational meetings, focusing on the dam, the impact on salmon and other species and general restoration efforts along the Kennebec River watershed, were hosted by the Conservation Commission.

Polls are open at the Farmington Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.