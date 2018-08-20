Farmington Town Manager recognized for great leadership

FARMINGTON - Farmington Town Manager Richard Davis received the 2018 Linc Stackpole Manager of the Year Award from the Maine Town, City and County Management Association at its annual conference held at the Jordan Hotel in Newry on Wednesday, August 8.

The Stackpole award is named for Lincoln Stackpole, who served as town manager in Machias from 1970 until his death in 1977. It recognizes integrity and leadership, and recipients also must demonstrate a socially responsible approach towards their community; concern for the well-being, support and growth of their municipal colleagues, and contribution and service beyond their community of service through organizations at regional, state and national levels.

“I am truly honored by this award and want to thank everyone here tonight and especially my Selectmen and staff for their support throughout the years,” Davis said.

Yarmouth Town Manager Nat Tupper, who along with Farmington Selectmen Stephen Bunker nominated Davis, stated “You receive this recognition, the highest honor that MTCMA has to offer, because your integrity and leadership has earned you the respect and confidence within the Town of Farmington as well as among your friends and peers.” Tupper read a letter from Bunker, who was unable to be present, “You have successfully weathered the changing chemistry of your Board of Selectmen, and have a unique understanding of the critical balance on when to lead and when to manage. Farmington is fortunate to have you at the helm.”

Davis has been involved with local government since 1984 and served previously as the Town Manager of Buckfield and Wilton before accepting the Farmington position in 2001.

Joshua Bell, Chairman of the Board of Selectmen accepted the award for the Town of Farmington said “This award is a well-deserved honor for both Dick and the Town of Farmington. A manager only succeeds where the community supports and appreciates professionalism, ethics, and the work of the staff," he said.