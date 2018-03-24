Farmington town meeting, elections are Monday

FARMINGTON - Voters will elect two school board directors and decide on $5.79 million of proposed expenditures at Monday's town meeting. Polls will open at 9 a.m. at the Community Center and run until 6 p.m. The remaining articles will be taken up at 7 p.m.

A single, three-year term on the Board of Selectmen is open this year, with incumbent Selectman Matthew Smith running unopposed.

Two seats on the Regional School Unit 9 school board are also open: one two-year term and one-three year term. Incumbent Director Iris Silverstein and challenger Nancy Porter are running for the three-year term. Heather Ahern-Huish is running unopposed to complete the last two years of Director Ryan Morgan's term, after Morgan left the board earlier this year. Selectmen already voted to have Ahern-Huish serve on an interim basis until July 1, when school board terms begin.

The proposed budget includes $5,013,301 in municipal operations and another $759,775 for capital improvements like the paving plan, debt service and outside agencies such as the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Farmington Public Library. Voters will also decide whether to distribute an additional $18,000 among several non-profit organizations. The total $5.79 million budget would represent roughly a $100,000 reduction from the current fiscal year, or roughly 2 percent. The current fiscal year includes the $250,000 increase made by residents at the March 2017 annual town meeting for public works equipment.

Most of the municipal increases are represented in the salaries and benefits lines, including at the Farmington Police Department, which showed an increase of $70,000 in those lines, particularly wages, a contractual item, FICA and health insurance costs. Police Chief Jack Peck previously said that he attempted to make reductions elsewhere to absorb the impact, including cuts to fuel and uniform funding, as well as the computer and equipment reserves. In total, the department's budget would rise $61,111 or 4.91 percent.

Fire Chief Terry Bell, with a full fiscal year of full-time officers now under the department's belt, is requesting the addition of a $10,500 overtime line. That increase is more than countered by an $18,000 decrease in the department's health insurance line. An increase in vehicle maintenance funding is also requested, as the department deals with issues in its aging trucks. Of specific concern is Engine 1, a 2002 fire truck, which has developed a difficult-to-diagnosis defect that will likely require it to be sent to the nearest factory in Massachusetts.

Other salary increases in some departments, such as Parks & Recreation, are hinged on the minimum wage increase mandated by last year's citizen's initiative. Department heads are generally requesting a 2 percent increase for salaried employees.

Public works is seeing a $275,062 decrease in this year's operations budget request, although much of that is on the back of last year's $250,000 increase at town meeting to the Vehicle & Equipment Reserve. The town is proposing to pave the rest of Titcomb Hill Road to the Mosher Hill Road intersection this year; other potential improvements include Perham Street, High Street and Front Street.

The town is also saving money with a $25,000 in insurance expenditures and another $15,000 in health insurance costs at the town office, where an employee will be taking the buyout instead of health insurance. The assessing budget will be increasing by $32,000 to cover the cost of a revaluation.

The Farmington Public Library is proposing a budget of $199,409, up slightly from last year. Increases include electricity due to the anticipated installation of new heat pumps, an audit of the library's finances, setting aside $2,500 to go toward a roof project and the rising costs of paper materials. The library has also been impacted by the minimum wage law.

Late additions to the warrant, Articles 24 and 25 both relate to funding reductions for outside agencies at the county level. Article 24, a non-binding resolution, would request the county restore funding to the non-profits and continue supporting them regionally. Article 25 would raise and appropriate $18,000 to support nine local economic development and social service agencies, specifically: Children's Task Force, Adult Basic Education, Tri-County Mental Health Services, Western Maine Transportation Services, Western Maine Community Action, Greater Franklin Development Council, Seniors Plus, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services, Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice and Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation.

The $18,000 figure corresponds to Farmington's tax assessment savings as they relate to the $143,000 cut to the programs in the previous county budget process. A proposed disbursement for the funds, based off the proportional amount of money each agency lost in those cuts, will appear with the article.

Also on the warrant is a new performance standard for the zoning ordinance, adding an "Odor Nuisance Control and Abatement" section. Another set of proposed changes, affecting the sign ordinance, would add language pertaining to temporary signs, ban LED signs in the Village Business Historic District and make other modifications.

Voters will also be asked to extend the retail marijuana moratorium for another 180 days. A statement of fact appearing with the article notes that the state legislature has not yet enacted the regulations necessary to implement the development of retail marijuana businesses.