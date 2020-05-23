Farmington Town Office reopening on June 1

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Town Office will be reopening to the public on Monday, June 1. Regular office hours - Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - will be observed. The lobby will be limited to five customers maximum and social distancing must be observed. Town staff will be cleaning/sanitizing regularly, and will also have hand sanitizer available for customer use. The town is recommending that customers wear face coverings for their protection and that of its employees.

Town officials expect that the first few weeks of opening will be quite busy and customers may need to wait in line. A drop box available for citizens who do not want to come into the building or would prefer to drop off their transactions will be maintained. Citizens may also mail information to the Town of Farmington, 153 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Staff will be available to answer phones, but due to high call volume citizens may get our voicemail. Please leave a message and we will return your call as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. Our Office number is 778-6539. We can also still be contacted via email (please go to our webpage at www.farmington-maine.org for email addresses).

The Police Department lobby will also be re-opening to the public on June 1. The PD lobby will be limited to one customer maximum in order to observe social distancing. The Police Department can also be contacted through the non-emergency number at 778-6311. In case of emergency, call 911.

The Farmington Transfer Station will remain open during its regular hours; however, the Swap Shop will remain closed until further notice. Residents using the facility are required to maintain social distancing, and face coverings are recommended. We appreciate your understanding as we try to maintain our services but reduce exposure to employees as well as our citizens.

The Public Works Garage (778-2191), Community Center (778-3464) and Sewer Department (778-4712) offices will remain closed to the public, but citizens are encouraged to call with questions or concerns.

Citizens also have several options to conduct some of their municipal business online. If you have questions about these services, please call us at 778-6539. These options include:



Re-register Your Vehicle: This can be done through a link on our website. Go to www.farmington-maine.org/motor-vehicle-registration and click on the Rapid Renewal link. You will need your old registration, insurance card and mileage.

Re-register Your ATV, Boats and Hunting & Fishing Licenses: This can be done on the State’s website here. If you scroll part way down the page you will see “Information for Your Maine Outdoor Adventure” and there are links to buy your hunting and fishing license, register your ATV or Boat, etc. You will need your old license and a printer. If you have any questions about registering online, please give us a call at 778-6539.

Request an Absentee Ballot: This can be done on the State’s website here or by calling us at 778-6539 or emailing the Town Clerk at ldickey@farmington-maine.org to request an application.