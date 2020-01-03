Farmington Underground debuts new escape room

FARMINGTON - Farmington Underground, an escape room business located in downtown Farmington, has opened its third themed escape room.

In this room called Dinosaur Beach, something strange is happening at a dinosaur-themed amusement park. No one has heard from Farmington Underground’s agent, Jenkins, in weeks. Teams attempting to work their way through this escape room will need to search a snack shack, gift shop and other attractions to solve all of the puzzles.

“There are a lot of new and exciting elements in this escape room," said owner Joe Musumeci. "The walls are lined with dinosaur-inspired murals painted by a local artist, Audrey Keith, and we feature a narrative story performed on video by a local actor, Josh Grant. There are two large sculptures in the room that add to the atmosphere, as well as many puzzles and clues to keep your mind busy."

Escape rooms are a great activity for families, friends and team-building. This new room is recommended for groups of 2 - 8 people. Reservations can be made online at https://farmingtonunderground.com/tickets/ or by calling 207-778-4099.