Farmington voters approve increase to library budget, add funds for truck

FARMINGTON - Residents approved two major increases to the board-recommended budget at Monday's annual town meeting, adding $250,000 to purchase a truck for the Public Works Department and boosting funding to the Farmington Public Library.

Snow and freezing rain resulted in a lower than average turn out for Monday's town official elections held at the Community Center on Middle Street. Only 93 voters weighed in on four positions: two, 3-year seats on the Board of Selectmen and two, 3-year positions on the Mt. Blue Regional School District school board.

Running unopposed for reelection to the Board of Selectman was Stephan Bunker who received 56 votes. Scott Landry will fill the second seat on the board, also running unopposed, with 70 votes. Two incumbent school board directors were also reelected: Tami Labul was voted in with 63 votes while Ryan Morgan received 54 votes.

An article that requested $1,330,734 for the Public Works Department budget brought significant discussion and an amended increase of $250,000. Public Works Director Philip Hutchins updated residents on the state of equipment that is heavily used by the town, making comparisons to Skowhegan; a town similar in size and scope of road maintenance demand, but with twice the number of plows.

Farmington's fleet consists of 10 plows that are responsible for 120 miles of winter road maintenance. Many of the front line plows are more than 15 years old, doing up to 30 hours of work during large storms. Breakdowns are a common occurrence and one Public Works employee referred to the machinery as an embarrassment to the town.

"We have to come up with a plan to move forward and update our fleet. The demand is increasing and traffic is increasing, but our budget is not," Hutchins said.

The $250,000 increase was approved by the voters.

After a series of alterations to the Farmington Public Library's budget request, voters passed an amended article in support of the library's financial future.

The library originally requested a 40 percent increase to its town appropriation, going from $149,500 to $209,990. The proposed increase covered the new minimum wage law approved by Maine voters at the November referendum, as well as the federally-required wage increase for salaries employees. Health insurance increased by $9,000 due to an employee becoming full-time, with the library proposing an additional .8 employee to assist with expanded usage of the library.

A special budget committee meeting was held in February to discuss a revised budget request for the Farmington Public Library of $187,094. Committee members voted to stay with their original recommendation of $165,945, an 11 percent increase from the 2016 budget, while selectmen passed a recommendation of $157,723.

At the town meeting, a motion was passed to increase the requested amount to $196,029. That is less than the original request, but more than the revised budget or the selectmen and budget committee recommendations.

"When you look at percentage, it looks like a huge increase, but that's because it's a tiny budget. We know it's a lot, but it's serving your needs. More people are coming into the library. It's a huge resource for the town and if we don't burden you today it won't be here in 15 years," Library Board Chair Barbara Marshall said, making the motion to increase the request.

The appropriation amount of $196,029 towards the library's budget was passed by voters followed by enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

All other articles passed without amendment, resulting in an approved $5,891,882 for the 2017 municipal operating budget. The final, approved budget is $275,421 more than the selectmen recommendation and $267,649 more than the budget committee recommendation. It results in an 8.7 percent increase from the previous year's budget.