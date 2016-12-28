Farmington votes against retail recruitment proposal

FARMINGTON - Selectmen unanimously voted against contracting with a retail recruitment company Tuesday evening, after three potential partnering towns all voted against proceeding with a joint contract.

Four towns had been considering engaging Buxton, a company that identifies goods or services that may be lacking in the area and attempts to match retail businesses with promising locations. Jay, Livermore Falls and Wilton had already met and voted against proceeding, all of them citing concerns with the Verso Androscoggin Mill and the pending layoff of about 190 employees expected next month.

Farmington had voted to contract with Buxton if at least two other towns had agreed. The company would have been contracted at the cost of $50,000 annually for three years, with that cost divided among each participating town.

While the other towns' decisions would effectively kill the proposal due to Farmington's previous vote, selectmen took up the issue Tuesday to "close the loop" on the idea. Selectmen voted to not contract with Buxton.

While making the motion, Selectman Matthew Smith also thanked Alison Hagerstrom, executive director of the Greater Franklin Development Council, for her work in developing the proposal. Selectmen noted that they felt the idea had promise, but that the timing simply hadn't been right for the other towns.

Selectman Stephan Bunker noted that he had concerns about the future of economic development in Farmington. Hagerstrom has already announced her pending retirement, and GFDC's funding has been reduced or attempted to have been reduced throughout the last few county budget cycles.

Selectman Michael Fogg said that he was interested in finding a method to support economic growth in the town.

In other business, the board voted to amend the wording of the town's health insurance buyout provision, clarifying that the buyout can only apply to the town employee's insurance. Town employees that would qualify for the town's health insurance plan but utilize a different option, such as a spouse's insurance policy, may receive a payment of 40 percent of the town's share of the Maine Municipal Employees Heath Trust POS C Plan they would have qualified for.

According to Town Manager Richard Davis, three employees had collected the buyout for their spouses, interpreting the wording of the buyout provision as applying to anyone receiving health insurance from the town. Those buyouts had been collected for approximately a year.

The new wording of the buyout provision makes it clear that the buyout only is available to the employee themselves.