Farmington warming centers opening on Jan. 3

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Warming Center will resume for its 10th season starting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout January and February. In March, the center will be open on Tuesdays only.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and everyone is invited. Attendees are welcome to coffee and conversation, to make a puzzle or play a game. A lunch of soup and dessert will be provided at noon. There is no cost but any contribution will be gladly accepted to enrich this program. Coffee and snacks will also be provided by community friends.

Locations

Henderson Memorial, 110 Academy St. 778-2163

Tuesdays- Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7. St. Joseph’s, 133 Middle St. 778-2778

Tuesdays- Feb. 14, 21, 28 and March 7, 14, 21, 28 Old South, 227 Main Street 778-0424

All Thursdays starting on Jan. 5 and there after through Feb. 23.

Volunteers are welcome and those with talents are encouraged to share. The centers are not equipped to supervise childcare or adult day care. Public transportation is available for a small fee by calling Western Mountain Transportation at 1-800-393-9335. Please call in advance. For weather related cancellations listen to WKTJ-FM 99.3. If schools are canceled, the Warming Center will also be canceled, too. Further questions can be directed to 778-2163.