Farmington welcomes newest business: Thomas Performing Arts Center

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce welcomed downtown's newest business to 107 Church Street today with the ribbon cutting of Thomas Performing Arts Center.

The second floor studio, managed by Lauryn and Jessica Thomas, will be home to more than 250 dancers, ranging in age from three and a half to 60. Friends, family and students gathered at the new space to celebrate the opening of the three-year-old business.

Thomas Performing Arts Center has previously been housed in two different locations, but instructor Lauryn Thomas said today she is looking forward to the new space.

"It's a big upgrade," she said.

Lauryn, who is a Farmington native, was raised dancing daily with her mother and instructor Paula Thomas before going on to make a profession from her passion. The desire to return home was consistent, however, knowing she wanted to "pass on her knowledge to the area that had raised her."

Together, Lauryn and business guru Jessica, set out to establish TPAC- a place they hope will inspire arts of all kinds. The duo is planning to expand their offerings to weekend yoga classes and are exploring other collaborative ideas.

This year's recital, held in the Mt. Blue Campus Bjorn Auditorium, will include numbers from a variety of musicals including Wicked. Lauryn said all three shows typically sell out and she expects this year to be their biggest production yet.

"I love what I do. I love watching a kid who has been with me for a while and then seeing something finally click for them. Either they suddenly understand a step or understand the music and they transition from dancing to performing," Lauryn said.

For more information click here for the TPAC website, or here for the Facebook page.