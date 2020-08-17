Farmington welcomes Orange Cat Café

FARMINGTON - On Aug. 15, the Orange Cat Café opened its doors of its second location on Broadway, in the former Soup For You spot. Owner Morgan Dunham, who also runs the Kingfield location, was there to oversee the grand opening. Even though opening a new business location in the middle of a pandemic was “strange and stressful", Dunham felt that it was the right thing to do.

“I wasn’t looking to expand at all, but when I saw on Facebook that Soup For You was closing, I knew that I had to jump on it. I knew that I would be disappointed if I didn’t do it. This location was actually my first choice. I knew that the business would succeed from seeing Soup For You do so well. There was enough foot traffic and I just love it here,” Dunham said.

She doesn’t anticipate expanding the Orange Cat any further than the two current locations. She simply came to Farmington because of the gap that Soup For You’s closing would leave in the community.

The café opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday and, though Dunham would like to be open every day eventually, will remain open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not announcing its grand opening prior to the date was intentional on Dunham’s part.

“I wanted to make sure that we had a chance to work everything out in the new location,” she said.

Giving her staff time to acclimate and adjust when needed was important to her, though even without announcing it prior to opening, they had a successful first day.

“We had a lot of people come in, actually. They were all pleasant and understanding. It went great,” Dunham said.

It appeared to be unanimous among both Dunham and the Farmington community. For now, the café will remain as takeout only, but as of next week they will be added to the Downtown Delivery website for easier access for locals.