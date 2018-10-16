Farmington woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a man with a knife

FARMINGTON - A local woman was arrested Saturday, after allegedly attacking a man with a knife.

Erika Marchetti, 40 of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony. According to Farmington police, the charge relates to an incident that occurred a couple of weeks before her Saturday arrest.

According to FPD Detective Marc Bowering, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a New Vineyard Road residence on Oct. 13. The dispute had allegedly occurred the previous night, on Oct. 12. Upon his arrival, Bowering was told that a couple of weeks prior to the weekend, in a separate incident, a man was assaulted with a knife by Marchetti.

The man sustained a wound in the incident, Bowering said. He did not reportedly go to the hospital.

Bowering arrested Marchetti and transported her to Franklin Memorial Hospital.