Farmington woman is a finalist in a national design competition

FARMINGTON - Western Mainers have a chance to give a vote of confidence to a hometown girl who has emerged as a finalist in a national design competition.

Heidi (Judkins) Lachapelle, a Mt. Blue graduate and former Farmington resident, is a finalist in Remodelista’s Annual Considered Design Awards contest, a contest she entered on a whim, thinking her recently renovated and designed kitchen looked pretty good. Lachapelle’s design was selected as one of four finalists and she is currently in strong contention to be the winner when voting ends on August 4.

Lachapelle’s “West End Eclectic” kitchen design began with a remodel of a circa 1875 house in Portland’s West End. Before the transformation, the space where the kitchen is today was a seating area, bathroom and closet.

“We wanted to embrace the quirks of the house, as well as highlight the high ceilings. It’s the perfect mix of old and new,” said Lachapelle.

Her redesign can be seen at remodelista.com. Lachapelle's entry is under Best Kitchen Space – Amateurs. To improve her chances of winning, those interested can vote once per day on all devices until Au. 4. The link to the contest is here: www.remodelista.com/awards/2017/best-kitchen-space-amateurs.

Lachapelle’s design work was also recently featured in Domino.com online magazine. The story can be seen at https://domino.com/kitchen-before-and-after, including other upgrades that she and her husband Louis have done to refurbish their home.

Lachapelle, a 2006 graduate of Mt. Blue High School, went on to graduate from Bates College with a degree in Studio Art. Lachapelle lives in Portland with her husband, Louis, and baby girl, Chloe. She is the daughter of Peter and Lisa Judkins of Farmington.