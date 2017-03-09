Farmington woman sentenced to 30 days for food pantry theft

FARMINGTON - A local woman was sentenced to 30 days in jail on a partially-suspended, 3-year sentence and ordered to repay $291,000 in Franklin County Superior Court today, having previously admitted to stealing more than $300,000 from a food pantry while working as the organization's treasurer.

Mary O’Donal, 74, of Farmington, had previously pleaded guilty to theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B felony, in relation to stealing $306,000 while serving as the treasurer of the Care and Share Food Closet. O'Donal admitted to stealing the money over an 11-year period, from 2004 until 2015, when the implementation of new account procedures at the nonprofit led to a Farmington Police Department investigation and O'Donal's subsequent confession.

Appearing in court for sentencing Thursday, a brief statement written by O'Donal was read out loud by attorney Christopher Berryment. In it, O'Donal said that she had betrayed the position of trust given to her by the food pantry.

"I'm not a bad person," O'Donal wrote. "I did a very bad thing."

In Jan. 2015, newly-appointed Executive Director Leiza Hiltz Scerbo took over leadership of the organization and began requiring additional oversight for all incoming donations. O'Donal, who had more than 15 years of experience as the organization's treasurer and was the only signer for the charity's account, resigned her position at the end of 2015.

Hiltz Scerbo had requested all of O'Donal's financial information, receiving a large collection of documents that she and other Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry members began reviewing in late 2015. After reviewing the documents, the organization's leadership went to the FPD and Detective Marc Bowering began investigating.

Hiltz Scerbo and Co-Director Jerry Allen both addressed the court Thursday. Allen asked a series of questions about the theft, including whether O'Donal had felt guilty stealing bequest funds and how she had been able to lie to a series of executive directors over the years. Allen noted that the records provided to the food pantry's leadership by O'Donal had been "perfect" and had led to the criminal prosecution.

"Sometimes, you know Mary [O'Donal]," Allen said, "I feel you wanted to get caught." He went on to say that he hoped O'Donal was able to find healing, acknowledging a group of her friends that had attended the hearing.

Hiltz Scerbo said that the bright light at the end of this "dark discovery" was the knowledge that good management practices could work. O'Donal's actions had been "devastating" to the community, Hiltz Scerbo said. She noted that the food pantry could leverage $5 of donated funds into 100 pounds of food for a household, and that the stolen $306,000 could have therefore furnished 61,200 families with food. She said that her mission would be to repair and restore the public support and good faith of the community in the food bank.

Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews previously said that funds were stolen by O'Donal utilizing checks written for whole amounts: $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000. Those checks were written to O'Donal herself or to two local grocery stores, without accompanying paperwork indicating the purchase of food. Those checks, O'Donal admitted to Bowering last year, represented the money she had stolen from the nonprofit. Legitimate checks used for actual food bank expenses tended to be odd amounts, rather than round numbers.

O'Donal admitted to stealing more than $117,000 between the years of 2010 and her resignation in 2015, and $306,000 since 2004. She paid back $15,000 of the stolen money after she confessed.

In sentencing O'Donal to the agreed-upon recommendation of three years with all but 30 days suspended, followed by three years of probation, Justice Robert Mullen said that he had hoped to hear from O'Donal why the funds had been stolen and had not.

"Ms. O'Donal, it's difficult to escape the conclusion you used the financial account your employer entrusted you with as a personal ATM machine," Mullen said.

Mullen said the only reason he was accepting the recommended sentence was that Care and Share itself was not seeking a jail sentence. He noted that the court could not have compelled O'Donal to turn over her house to Care and Share, an element of the arranged plea that O'Donal and her husband agreed to.

"I am accepting this plea agreement while figuratively if not literally holding my nose," Mullen told O'Donal, "and I'm promising you that if you violate your probation in any way, shape or form, including not paying restitution to the satisfaction of probation, that you will serve three years less 30 days in prison."

In addition to the jail sentence, O'Donal was ordered to repay $291,000 back to Care and Share. Her house will be signed over to the food pantry, with an agreed-upon occupancy agreement signed between the O'Donals and the organization.

Terms of her probation include not to return to the Care and Share Food Closet and not to serve a nonprofit in any financial capacity.

O'Donal was placed into custody following the hearing. Her jail sentence will begin immediately.