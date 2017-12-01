Farmington’s baby-catching guitar guru retiring after 35 years

FARMINGTON - After 35 years and 2,982 babies, Dr. Jay Naliboff will be switching gears on Dec. 29, exchanging Franklin Memorial Hospital for retirement.

Upon completion of his residency in Oklahoma, Naliboff and his wife, Jane, knew they wanted to return to New England to put down roots. Despite an ice storm and a dead carburetor, Naliboff found himself drawn to the town of Farmington where he came to interview. With pictures of the local landscape and downtown, Naliboff made the journey back to his wife to convince her on the move.

"I enjoy small town living. Especially working in obstetrics and gynaecology, I have gotten to see the babies I've delivered growing up. It's very rewarding. I like seeing my patients in their day to day lives around town, I like being a part of their big life events. I wouldn't have gotten that in a city," Naliboff said.

Seeing his newborn patients grow up isn't the only change Naliboff has witnessed over the years. The advancement of medicine has been fast as well. Twenty years ago, technology for routine ultrasounds only produced blurred dots on the screen- nothing compared to the detailed home videos of today's wombs.

"What we could do and see was very limited," Naliboff said.

He went on to tell the story of delivering a tiny baby, weighing just a few pounds, only to find that a second tiny twin was not far behind. Together they weighed 7 1/2 pounds.

"We didn't know he was in there. We didn't have the technology to see him, and the mother didn't show any signs of bearing twins," he said.

Naliboff has seen a change in the local economy as well, with the closing of mills and the loss of thousands of jobs, that has had an impact on the patients coming through his doors. With a decrease in jobs, there has been an increase in opioid users- that, and an increase in treatments and help.

"Part of it was that we weren't asking the right questions. Help is more available now. It's more out in the open," he said.

He went on to talk about the resources FMH brings to such a rural part of the state - providing health care to everyone between Lewiston and the Canadian border. For that reason, he said, FMH will not be going anywhere.

"We're an exceptional rural hospital. I've been very fortunate to practice here and it's been a privilege to take care of the residents of Franklin County."

After Dec. 29, Naliboff will be filling his days with "whatever he wants," though he doesn't want for much. Some fly fishing, some snowshoeing, and helping Janet Mills become governor are high on his list. And for those that wish to rock out with the doctor need only go to The Roost on a Saturday night to see his band- The Ice Out Band- play live.