Farmington’s Farmers’ Markets opening Memorial Day weekend

FARMINGTON - With local food and farm products available online and at other local venues, vendors of the Farmington Farmers’ Market have decided to postpone their season opening until Memorial Day weekend. The Friday market will open on May 22, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Front Street across from the Better Living Center. The Saturday market will open on May 23, 9 a.m. to noon, in the district courthouse parking lot. For updates and shopping safety information for when the markets open, please check Farmington Farmers' Market's Facebook page.

Most of the vendors' products are currently available through Western Maine Market (the local online farmers’ market), at local stores, and at the farms themselves. Western Maine Market has been practicing physical distancing and offering curbside pick-up outside the Better Living Center for several weeks. There are pick-up locations in Kingfield and Rangeley; and free delivery along a route that runs from Farmington through New Vineyard to Kingfield and through Freeman and Strong back toward Farmington. Customers can order items on Wednesdays at www.westernmainemarket.com and have their orders ready for pick-up or delivery that Friday. Contact Deborah for more info: call 207 860-0703 or email info@westernmainemarket.com.

Farmington Farmers’ Market vendors’ products are currently available through Western Maine Market and as follows:

LoveGrown

Available at Tranten's, Better Living Center, Caniba Naturals and The HomeGrown Connection.

www.lovegrownhemp.com - free shipping, plus 10 percent off using coupon code thanksforsharing.

Martin Woods Farm

Eggs, maple syrup, beef, pork, compost, seedlings, and more

always open

207 696-3060, martinwoodsfarmmaine@gmail.com

One Way Out Farm

Breads, baked goods, seedlings

Farm pick-up

Call to place order 207 778 1912

Onewayoutfarm@gmail.com

Ora Breads

Available at Tranten's, Better Living Center, and Up Front & Pleasant Gourmet

207 897-2173

https://facebook.com/orabreads/

Sandy’s Country Flowers

Farm pick-up, Cape Cod Hill, New Sharon

207 778-9159

Sillanpaa Family Farm

Beef, Pork, Chicken

Available at both Tranten’s locations, Up Front and Pleasant Gourmet & Our Village Market

Curbside pick-up at our farm & local delivery available

sillanpaafamilyfarm@gmail.com

207-652-2230

Call or email to order

Whitehill Farm

Seedlings

amy@whitehillfarm.com

Other vendor members of the market include Avon Fields, Cedar Post Farm, King & I Angus, My Pie, Rasmussen Farm, and Rustic Roots Farm. Most of these vendors’ products are available through Western Maine Market.

Farmington Farmers’ Market holds markets twice each week in season:

Fridays, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., on Front Street across from the Better Living Center, and

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - noon, on Main Street in the district courthouse parking lot.