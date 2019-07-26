Farmington’s Got Talent show kicks off Summerfest

FARMINGTON - It was standing room only at the North Church Friday evening, as local area residents dazzled their neighbors at the annual Farmington's Got Talent show.

With acts ranging from singing to strings to a lively harmonica performance by Maurice Hovey, who would go on to take overall winner for the event, the audience was consistently appreciative. Other winners included Carter Gentle for 'Most Original' as well as the ages 7 to 11 bracket, Autumn Conklin in the 19-plus bracket, Liam Dorr in the ages 12 to 18 bracket and the Hazard Family in the All Ages bracket.

The event serves as a segue into Summerfest, which takes place mostly on Saturday. Tomorrow's events include the Saturday Farmer's Market and a History Mystery Scavenger Hunt, organized by Farmington Underground. The scavenger hunt of Farmington's history will take place beginning at 9 a.m. with signs up located at Farmington Underground on Broadway. The Children's Parade with the theme of Tropical Paradise, will begin line up at 10:30 a.m. at the Children's Task Force on Church Street. The Dreamin' Big Bed Race will take place at 7 p.m.

Artisans and crafters will line Broadway, along with local organizations and non-profits. Many downtown businesses will be offering sales, specials and other perks for the annual festival. Entertainment will be stationed in its usual spot at the end of Broadway, near High Street beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning with the Merry Plinksters. Live music will continue throughout the day, ending with The Sunday Project beginning at 5 p.m. Other entertainment includes a magician, drum circle and new this year: bicycle screen printing.

For a full schedule of Summer Fest, click here. Find them on Facebook for updates and festival highlights.