Farmington’s harmonica man

FARMINGTON - Every 10 year old had a harmonica back in the 1920s, according to Maurice Hovey. Not every 10 year old went on to win awards, play gigs, or carry six harmonicas on his belt like Hovey did, however.

"You might be someplace and need to play in a different key," Hovey said, explaining his six-harp belt, similar in style to a cartridge belt.

He carries them with him at all times, tucked beneath his jacket, in case he needs to strike up a tune. He's been requested to play at birthday parties and church gatherings and even at several funerals.

"I'm gonna play at my own someday," Hovey said. "But I'm taking it one day at a time."

Hovey will turn 100 on August 15. He has spent his entire life living in the same house in Farmington, on a road bearing his family name. From horse and buggy to car, and one-room school house to Mt. Blue Campus- Hovey has seen a lot of change over the last 100 years. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1979, and can still sing the school song loudly and proudly.

After graduating he got to work learning the ropes of his father's dairy business, which he would later take over. He switched to raising beef cattle a few years later so that he could take up a second job in town. Hovey worked for 32 years at the Farmington Farmer's Union, and 10 years for Franklin Savings Bank.

"But the outdoors is the place for me. It's not as easy as it used to be," he said.

Despite the test of time, Hovey has chopped, split and stacked all his own firewood up until last summer. And he can still wail on the harmonica as well as any bluegrass star.

Hovey taught himself how to play, saying he just blew into it until it started sounding good. He won his first talent show at a visiting medicine show in town when he was only 12. He's also been an annual winner at Farmington's Summer Fest Talent Show.

"I really enjoy playing for people. Once I start playing, I see that pleasant look on their face, and they relax and forget their problems," he said.