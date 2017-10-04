Fatal ATV crash kills Eustis woman

[Update 11:48 a.m.] The Maine Warden Service has named the woman involved in a fatal ATV crash Tuesday evening in Coplin Plantation. Krystle J. Lincoln, 25 of Eustis, was killed in the crash.

Wardens are continuing to investigate the incident.

COPLIN PLANTATION - A Eustis woman was killed last evening, after her all-terrain vehicle rolled on top of her. Wardens are investigating the incident.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the 25-year-old Eustis resident was alone when she was operating her ATV, a Kymco 300 model in Coplin Plantation last night. The woman, who has yet to be identified, was killed after her vehicle rolled on top of her. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The woman was operating the ATV alone and was located by friends after she did not return. U.S. Border Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel assisted game wardens at the scene.

Wardens are currently reconstructing the crash. More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.