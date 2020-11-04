Fatal crash reported in Jay Tuesday

JAY - A 28-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene yesterday morning after his vehicle went off the road and into a ditch on the Franklin Road.

At 10 a.m. on Nov. 3, Jay Police, Northstar Ambulance, Jay Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department and Livermore Falls Fire Department responded to a crash on Route 133, according to a statement released by Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV.

Brandon Hall of Jay had reportedly been traveling south in his red 2005 Honda Element when he attempted to pass another vehicle and drifted off the left side of the road. The vehicle went into a ditch and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The Jay Police Department is handling the investigation.