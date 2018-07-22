Fatal Freeman Township motorcycle accident

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - A motorcycle accident ended in a fatality Saturday afternoon on the West Freeman Road according to a press release from Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Deputy Andrew Morgan, Sgt. Nate Bean and Deputy David Davol responded to a call at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, along with assistance from Deputy Brian Carter of the Somerset County Sheriff’s office, Maine Game Warden services, Strong Fire Department and Northstar Ambulance.

The motorist, 56-year-old Flint York of Freeman Township, was reportedly heading north on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he failed to navigate a corner and ran off the road. York's wife was traveling ahead of him and the couple were a mile from home.

York was not wearing a helmet and was reported dead at the scene due to sustained injuries.