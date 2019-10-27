A hairy Woodpecker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
One of my favorite fall colors- brown. (Dennis York)
Looking back. (Dennis York)
An awkward itch. (Dennis York)
Layers of fall. (Paige Plourde)
Wilson Lake reflections. (Paige Plourde)
Fuzzy caterpillar. (Paige Plourde)
Pico trail. (Paige Plourde)
Pico trail and Clearwater Lake. (Paige Plourde)
Clearwater. (Paige Plourde)
Mountain reflections. (Paige Plourde)
An autumn view from the French Mountain Trail in Rome. (Laura Ganz)
Sandy River in Mercer. (Muriel Armstrong)
Beautiful Mercer Bog. (Muriel Armstrong)
Thanks to Maine Dept. of Transportation for keeping this area one of the prettiest places in Maine! (Marianne Perry)
Montauk daisies still in bloom, Oct 21, Kents Hill (Marianne Perry)
Red sky in the morning! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
The flowers are almost gone. (Karen Dalot)
Mt. Washington. (Karen Dalot)
Free food. (Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the day. (Karen Dalot)
Bee. (Karen Dalot)
Clearwater Lake. (Heidi Jean Marshall)
Clearwater Lake. (Heidi Jean Marshall)
Two willows in Mill Park in West Farmington. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
On the road to Temple. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)