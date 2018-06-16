FCAE graduation: Providing options for success

FARMINGTON - Seven graduates sat on stage in the Bjorn Auditorium Thursday night, awaiting the official awarding of their Adult Education or High School Equivalency diplomas. Despite their matching caps and gowns, each student held within them a unique story of getting to graduation night. For some they were stories of struggle and hardship, for others it was simply a story of knowing themselves well enough to shape their own path, but for all, the story included a need for something different.

That need was met through the programs offered at Franklin County Adult Education.

"You helped someone who saw no future for themselves to not only see a future, but to actually be excited for what's to come. You gave me options when I thought that I didn't have any options. And now I am leaving here today with the skills I need to succeed in life," graduate Emma Williams said. "The options that are offered here give a path to people without one, hope for people without it and a future for people who don't see one."

Williams, who struggled with a mental health issue for the majority of her public school days, said she got to the point where she couldn't get out of bed. She began missing school frequently, and said it was difficult to explain her situation to her teachers.

"They would say that I just didn't want to succeed, because most of the time they saw only one solution which was the 12 year education path most people take," she said. "However, for the thousands of people that it doesn't work for, they are forgotten and left out."

Other speakers throughout the ceremony agreed- while the public school education path works for many, it doesn't work for all, and when that happens there's adult ed.

"When I was a senior in high school I decided it was a waste of my time. I wanted to get out and get a job," Wilton resident Terry Brann said.

Brann got his HiSet several years later in order to teach courses at Central Maine Community College.

Among those recognized were eight graduates of the College Transitions program, 11 graduates of the Certified Nursing Assistant program and numerous students in the workforce development and Literacy Volunteers programs.

Overall this year, FCAE has helped more than 1,500 residents further their education in a variety of ways. More than 100 of those students were doubling up, taking FCAE classes at the same time as their regular high school level courses- or using the program's credit recovery program to catch up on classes they were falling behind with. Some of the students were single parents, hadn't picked up a text book in multiple years, or were accomplishing their education goals while incarcerated.

"While you think you have been learning from us this whole time, we have been learning from you as well. You are the ones who have been teaching us how to make education work for everyone," Director Glenn Kapiloff said.