FCCC presents community awards at annual meeting

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce recently held their Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner at the University of Maine at Farmington, with Sodexo catering the event and Blue Lights and Funny Cider providing entertainment.

The Chamber received registration from more than 150 people to celebrate continued membership and community awards. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the following:

Nominated for the 2018 Rising Star Award: Tuck’s Ale House, Origin USA and Merrill’s Garage and Supply. The winner is Origin USA.

Nominated for the 2018 Community Service Award: Rustic Roots Farm, United Way of the Tri Valley Area and Western Maine Homeless Outreach. And the winner is Rustic Roots Farm.

Nominated for 2018 Business of the Year: Senior Planning, County Seat Realty and Franklin Savings Bank. The winner in this category is Franklin Savings Bank, celebrating 150 years in banking in Franklin County.

The President’s Award, given by our Board President, Mike Blanchet is awarded to County Seat Realty.

The Silent Auction that was held was a huge success and raised a good amount of money to help support the Chamber and the programs it supports. The business community in Franklin County is one of generosity and compassion. There were 100 balloons sold at the Annual Meeting, each signifies $25 towards the Gerry Wiles Food Basket program. Applications for gaining help through this program will be available on the website www.franklincountymaine.org or at the Chamber office starting November 1st. FMI: call or email 207-778-4215, info@franklincountymaine.org.