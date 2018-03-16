FCSO investigating rollover crash on Route 27

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on the New Vineyard Road this morning, with alcohol among the suspected factors in the crash.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, law enforcement and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Route 27 and the Ramsdell Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning after receiving a call about a single vehicle crash. FCSO Detective Kenneth Charles arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and discovered a 2013 silver Chevrolet sedan that had rolled over onto its roof. He assisted the operator out of her vehicle by breaking the rear window.

The operator, Brenda Bryson, 62 of North Anson, was driving southbound on Route 27 when she drifted off the road, Nichols said. No other passengers were in her vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Bryson suffered minor injuries and was transported by NorthStar EMS to Franklin Memorial Hospital. The sedan was towed from the scene.

Madore reported that "alcohol consumption/intoxication" was a factor in the crash, according to Nichols. The crash remains under investigation and Nichols said that charges against Bryson are pending.

FCSO deputies Keith Madore and Brad Scovil are investigating the crash. They were joined at the scene by Chief Deputy Steve Lowell, Lt. David St. Laurent, Maine State Police Trooper Jed Malcore and MSP Sgt. Mills with Commercial Vehicle Enforcement. Farmington Fire Rescue assisted at the scene with traffic control and NorthStar transported the driver from the scene.