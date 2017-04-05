Fear the Gear: Mt. Blue ‘all business’ at robotics competition

LEWISTON - Mt. Blue's FIRST team, the Blue Crew, joined 39 other squads at the massive robotics rally known as the Pine Tree District event. On Saturday and Sunday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee, teams from across New England cranked up the competition at this year's event, called "Steamworks."

Steamworks refers to the challenge for each team to prepare a steam-powered airship for take off. The robots are tasked with gathering gears, which in-turn will turn rotors and fill a boiler that provides the steam power required for take off. At the end of the event, the robots have a chance to latch onto the airship and haul themselves skyward. It's even more difficult than it sounds.

Back in January each robotics team had six weeks to assemble their robot for the big mechanized dance. After six weeks of prep work the robot must remain unaltered until FIRST competitions.

Mt. Blue's FIRST Coach Richard Wilde expected a tough challenge during this particular rumble in robotics.

"The Pine Tree is one of the toughest events in FIRST," he said. "The competition is very strong and because it occurs in week five, all teams have had at least one event to get the bugs out."

The Blue Crew began the event with an unfortunate bug of their own. With limited driving control from untested code, the Crew found themselves popping a drive wheel on their robot. With only 10 minutes between matches, problem solving and adjustments had to be made in a blur.

The Blue Crew hit the break like a well oiled pit crew. Without the time to change the tire and have to reconstruct too much of the robot, they opted to address the issue by proceeding with five tires: cutting the drive belt and tying the wheel off the ground. The Blue Crew won their next match with the altered, five-wheeled robot.

On Saturday, the Crew from Mt. Blue had four matches to determine their shot at playoffs, Wilde said.

"I told the team that if we could deliver four gears and climb in all four of our matches, I was pretty sure we would be chosen for playoffs," Wilde said. "Saturday, the team was all business. We delivered four gears in three matches and five gears in one and had the first four-rotor match of the event."

Following the Blue Crew's emphatic Pine Tree performance on Saturday, they found themselves picked for playoffs and entering a best of three format. The first match gave the Crew some complications when their gear loaders were damaged, resulting in a loss.

The tenacity of the Crew was put back on display in round two when they rocked the record books with an event high score of 450. Despite the sensational second round, the Blue Crew ended up losing in the playoffs.

"In my opinion, I think the event was a huge success for our team," Wilde said. "Our troubleshooting and teamwork at the event was excellent. We proved we could reinvent ourselves and came out a much more capable team than when we went in. I am very proud of this team and what they have accomplished in only their second year of existence."