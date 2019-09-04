Federal funds granted to replace three Franklin County bridges

YARMOUTH - Federal funding to replace three old bridges in Franklin County has been approved, with the U.S. Transportation Secretary making the formal announcement in Yarmouth Wednesday.

Secretary Elaine L. Chao, Senator Susan Collins and Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note announced that the state would receive a total of $61 million for bridge replacement projects, including $25 million for the Competitive Highway Bridge Program and $36 million for the Madawaska International bridge under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program. Included within the $25 million in CHBP funds is $6.1 million to replace three bridges in Franklin County: the Farmington Falls Bridge on Route 41 over the Sandy River, the Alder Stream Bridge on Route 27 in Jim Pond Township and the Hall Bridge over Routes 2 & 17 over Butterfield Brook in Wilton.

The federal funds would be supplemented by $2.1 million in Maine Department of Transportation money to replace the three bridges.

The Farmington Falls bridge was constructed in 1931, utilizing a concrete, T-beam style of construction. According to the grant narrative, the bridge is considered to be in poor condition. The $6 million project to replace the bridge would install steel girders to create a longer, 230-foot structure that will include travel lanes, shoulders and a sidewalk. The bridge will have fewer piers in the river, reducing the potential for ice jams and trapped debris.

The Alder Stream Bridge was constructed in 1961 with steel beams and a concrete deck. The steel portion of the bridge is now in poor condition and the structure would be replaced with steel girders as part of a $3.3 million project.

The Hall Bridge was originally built in 1932 and was widened in 1972. Its concrete slab construction is now in poor condition and would be replaced with a precast concrete box culvert bridge. That project is estimated to cost $1.5 million.

MDOT, which submitted the grant request for CHBP funding, indicated that the project would place all three bridges in good repair and prevent long detours for residents. Per the grant request, construction is slated to begin in 2021 for all three bridges, concluding by May 2024.

“This federal investment in Maine’s infrastructure will repair and replace several key bridges to advance safety, economic growth, and improve the quality of life for residents,” said Chao in a prepared statement.

Collins chaired the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee in fiscal year 2018, when the CHBG was created. Wednesday, she spoke to the importance of replacing aging bridges.

"I am delighted to join Secretary Chao and Commissioner Van Note to celebrate the federal and state partnership that makes this exciting announcement possible," Collins said. "All of these local projects promise to produce benefits that will be felt by Maine families and businesses throughout our state."

Congress funded the CHBP grant program in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, from the U.S. Treasury's General Fund. State Departments of Transportation in 25 eligible states were invited to apply under the program.

In addition to the $6.1 million for the Franklin County bridges, Maine will receive $18.9 million in CHBP funds to replace four rural bridges on the I-295 corridor in Cumberland County that were built in the 1950s and are now in poor condition. Another $36 million through a different program was granted to MDOT to replace the Madawaska International Bridge, a U.S.-Canada border crossing bridge over the Saint John River.