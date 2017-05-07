Fiddlehead Festival draws crowd

FARMINGTON - Saturday's overcast skies and damp grounds failed to put a dent in the attendance of the sixth annual Fiddlehead Festival, held in the Emery Community Arts Center and surrounding outdoor space.

An estimated 500 people visited the festival throughout the day, participating in the various workshops, meandering through the indoor farmer's market and enjoying the visiting goats, chickens and emus.

This year's theme of "Seeds and Breeds: Preserving Food Diversity," was chosen to bring light to the decline in crop varieties and how crucial that variety is to future food security. Speakers were brought in to discuss various topics related to this theme, including how to save and store seeds from personal gardens, how to make bread from acorns and how to forage and harvest food in an urban setting. A showing of "Seed: The Untold Story" was displayed at the festival and included a discussion with the film's focal person, and seed saving expert, Will Bonsall of Industry. Another showing of the film will be held Sunday May 7 4:00 p.m. in Lincoln Auditorium at the University of Maine at Farmington.

In addition to the informative side of the festival, a full day of live music entertained attendees, featuring local musicians including the Franklin County Fiddlers, the Merry Plinksters and Lindsey Mower.

"I think the music actually sounds better inside then it does outside," Organizer and UMF's Sustainability Coordinator Luke Kellett said.

Organizers across the board agreed: the indoor festival was a hit.

"We're so happy with the turn out. We thought the space was perfect, but we weren't sure what would happen because of the weather. I think people realized: 'it's not so bad out, but it's too bad to work in the garden,' So they came here instead," Organizer Cynthia Stancioff said.

The festival has become an integral part of Farmington's events, with people coming from as far as Rhode Island to attend. Numerous local businesses and organizations have stepped up to get involved, exemplifying the importance of community in the town, not to mention helping it to grow exponentially each year.

"It has reached a critical mass. As long as we keep getting the volunteers needed, we'll always keep doing it," Stancioff said.