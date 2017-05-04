Fiddlehead Festival is this Saturday, rain or shine

FARMINGTON - Organizers are preparing for significant attendance at the Maine Fiddlehead Festival this Saturday outside the Emery Community Arts Center, vowing to hold the event rain or shine.

"We still expect record participation," said Sustainability Coordinator Luke Kellett, despite the rainy forecast. "And this year, the fiddleheads are up."

Now in its sixth year, the local food festival attracts families and individuals throughout western Maine and beyond. Originating as a celebration of local food and farming, the free outdoor festival features a wide range of attractions appealing to all ages. Live acoustic music, baby farm animals, antique tractors, local food vendors and farmers, gourmet fiddlehead cooking demonstrations, and "tent talks" on various foraging and homesteading topics are standard offerings.

"This event is so important to the community now," said Emery Arts Director Jayne Decker. "We're excited to be able to arrange accommodations for it in our abundant flexible space inside."

The theme of the 2017 festival is "Seeds and Breeds: Preserving Food Diversity," in recognition of the fact that crop varieties have dwindled profoundly around the globe, but that this variety is crucial to our future food security and richness. Local and international efforts to save heirloom seeds and propagate heirloom breeds will be highlighted.

The stunning documentary, "SEED: The Untold Story," will be shown on campus on Sunday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. in Lincoln Auditorium at UMF. Spotlighting various efforts around the world to preserve crop diversity, the film features renowned seed-saver and homesteader Will Bonsall of Industry, Maine, who will introduce the film and lead a Q & A session following the showing.

Signed copies of the popular Will Bonsall's Essential Guide to Radical, Self-Reliant Gardening will be on sale at the Fiddlehead Festival.

Fiddlehead festival hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the Emery Arts Center grounds on Academy Street, Farmington. For more information and a schedule, visit the website www.mainefiddleheadfestival.com or the Facebook page "Local Food Day: Maine Fiddlehead Festival."