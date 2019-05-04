Fiddleheads and fermentation

FARMINGTON – An estimated 500 people roamed the lower levels of the University of Maine at Farmington campus Saturday, tasting pickles, buying loaves of sourdough and pocketing pieces of scoby to bring home for their own kombucha adventures.

The eighth year of the Fiddlehead Festival celebrated the bubbly, lively world of fermentation with its usual roundup of educational “Tent Talks,” a guided fiddlehead foraging tour and vendors coming from across the state. As per tradition, the event also coincided with the year’s first outdoor farmers market- displaying the colorful spring crops of Franklin County.

Moving to the Roberts Courtyard and including the amphitheater allowed for the event to include even more vendors and set the tone for the “celebration of local foods.”

“The new location this year is really exciting. With Abbott Park behind the amphitheater, and the green space, it offers a more natural aesthetic and seems to fit the theme a little more,” organizer Lucas Kellett said.

Kellett also noted the more accessible parking area for festival-goers, of which he guessed there were roughly 500 or more. Compared to an estimated 200 when the festival first started in 2001, the additional space was welcome, with families stretching out across the grass to enjoy live music, kettle corn and even a miniature horse.

“It’s become part of the seasonal lineup, alongside the Blueberry Festival and Summer Fest. It feels good that it’s expected,” Kellett said.