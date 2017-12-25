Fiddlers raise funds for Music and Memory Care

FARMINGTON - On Dec. 21, the Franklin County Fiddlers raised over $900.00 for the “Music and Memory Care” project at their annual “Home for the Holidays” concert. Current, future and past Franklin County Fiddlers presented a great reunion concert that included awesome tunes, songs and dancing with alumni from as far back as 2002 performing.

The “Music and Memory Care” project is a collaboration between the teachers and students of the Franklin Health Mindfullness Based Stress Reduction Program, the Franklin County Fiddlers from Mt. Blue High School, and the Farmington Woodlands Memory Care facility. The collaborative effort, with funding, from FCF, Franklin Health MBSRP and the concert proceeds, goes towards purchasing iPods, headphones, songs, and eventually “Alive Inside” certification and a laptop.

The project is inspired by “Alive Inside” a 2014 documentary about the benefits of connecting residents with memory care needs to music. This simple action can have very meaningful results, and can offer a personal connection for each resident. The iPods will be programmed with personalized music preferences for each individual. The Franklin County Fiddlers under the supervision of Steve Muise and Dr. Kathleen Hickey, will program the iPods for the residents, and of course the Franklin County Fiddlers will bring their unique style of traditional music in performing live for the residents as well. The Franklin County Fiddlers have always performed in nursing homes throughout the area including Togus and the Maine Veteran’s Home.

Memory care needs are so prevalent in our society, and both Steve Muise and Kathleen Hickey have seen the benefits first hand of connecting music with our late loved ones. Connecting people through music will be a benefit for all. Part of this project is the promotion of the connection of the music in each of our own lives. You may want to consider making your “Playlist” and giving it to a loved one, so you can have the music that’s most important to you at the moment that you need it the most.

The Franklin County Fiddlers will still be accepting donations to help fund this project, please contact

Steve Muise at Mt. Blue Middle School, 269 Middle Street, Farmington, 207-778-3511-ext. 246 smuise@mtbluersd.org

You can find out more information on our “Music and Memory Care” project at our website, and you’ll also find links to the original “Alive Inside” documentary. https://sites.google.com/mtbluersd.org/musicandmemory/home