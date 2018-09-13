Field Hockey event raises record amount to benefit Breast Care Center

FARMINGTON - The 8th annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event that took place on July 21 at Thomas College, raised a record $37,678 in proceeds for the beneficiary, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Team members from Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, Winslow, and Winthrop raised one dollar at a time in their communities through car washes, bottle drives, t-shirt sales, toll booths, personal solicitations, and food sales the day of the event.

According to Jill Gray, community relations and development director, “All funds raised are used for working or retired people seeking health care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center who are uninsured or under-insured. The funds raised help the pay out-of-pocket expenses for breast care related services for those who meet the qualifications and apply for assistance. This money provides an invaluable opportunity to save lives through the use of early detection, and through assistance with other diagnostic and treatment costs.”

New this year was the successful development of sponsorship levels, platinum through bronze, who were recognized in the event’s program and the donor benefits for each level. The event had one platinum sponsor ($1000>) Jason Taylor & Daughter and five gold sponsors ($500) to receive recognition in publicity: Hight Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Jordan Lumber, Priscilla Richman, Senior Planning Center, and Temple Trail Riders.

Franklin Community Health Network wishes to extend special thanks to the event organizer Paula Doughty, as well as all of the teams, parents, officials, Thomas College, and the numerous other volunteers who were involved.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.