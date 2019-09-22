Fight results in arrest, man sent to hospital

WILTON - A physical altercation that allegedly occurred yesterday afternoon ended with an arrest and a hospitalization, according to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox.

The call from Comfort Inn on Route 2 came in about 3:13 p.m. on Sept. 21, bringing officers from the Wilton and Farmington Police Departments as well as the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. According to Wilcox, two men working for Rumford Paper Mill were fighting in the parking lot in front of the hotel. The men were working a shut down detail for the mill.

The physical fight escalated, resulting in the stabbing of a 55-year-old Alabama resident, Wilcox said. He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar Ambulance and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Another Alabama resident, Emmett Brown, 43, was arrested for aggravated assault, a Class B felony.

There were no other injuries according to the report.