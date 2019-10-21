Final presentation of Arts, Cultural & Heritage Plan is next week

FARMINGTON - After a year of public meetings, surveys and data analysis,the Arts, Cultural & Heritage Plan will be presented and discussed with the public on Nov. 6.

The project aims to enhance local offerings relating to culture, the arts and heritage by several means identified from survey results. The initiative is a team effort presented by Greater Franklin Development Council, Arts Farmington and Reinholt Consulting. Input from residents of the area has steered the project to four specific goals: expanding access to arts, culture and heritage activities, fostering the region's creative economy to attract and retain talent, promoting and connecting regional arts, cultural and heritage assets, and to utilizing creative initiatives to emphasize the region's character of creativity and resourcefulness.

The team will present the final product of the plan and will discuss the next steps at next week's meeting on Nov. 6 from 6 - 7 p.m at the North Church.

To learn more about involvement opportunities contact GFDC at 778-5887 or Reinholt Consulting at saskia@reinholtconsulting.com.