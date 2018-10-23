Final Walton’s Mill Dam meeting is Wednesday

FARMINGTON - A final informational meeting regarding the upcoming vote to remove Walton’s Mill Dam will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Community Center. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Three informational meetings were scheduled on the topic, hosted by the Farmington Conservation Commission. Previous meetings focusing on the history of the Atlantic salmon and the restoration efforts in the Kennebec River watershed, as well as the ecology of dam removals and the potential impact to other fish and wildlife species. This week's meeting on Wednesday will focus on previous dam removal projects in Maine and what impacts the removal of the Walton’s Mill Dam and associated park enhancements could have for the town's community, recreation and tourism in the future.

The meetings are being held in advance of a November vote on the fate of the dam, a 20-foot-tall structure built in the early 19th century. The town is currently in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act in regard to the dam, as it blocks Atlantic Salmon from accessing spawning and rearing habitat in Temple Stream.

The local question that appears on the Nov. 6 ballot asks if residents wish to enter into an agreement with the Atlantic Salmon Federation to remove the dam. ASF would pay an estimated $1.225 million to remove the dam, create a new park at the site, install replacement culverts and provide the town with funds to maintain the park. The ballot question specifically indicates that there will be no investment by the town of Farmington.

Fixing the dam, which would be required if it wasn't being outright removed, has been estimated to cost $350,000. That would increase the fishway option to an estimated total of $750,000. That money would have to be provided by the town of Farmington.

The Farmington Board of Selectmen voted 4 to 1 in favor of supporting the dam's removal at a meeting back in July.