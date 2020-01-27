Financial advisor opens doors to community

FARMINGTON - EdwardJones Financial Advisor Kirk Doyle said he first started dreaming of owning a business when he was a young boy. At the time, that dream was to train dolphins for SeaWorld, but with age the visualization became more people-focused.

Doyle has a long history in finances- working throughout the region as a bank manager, which was 75 percent financial advising, he said.

"In that position, meeting with people in their eighties who were just trying to get by, there wasn't much to be done. It motivated me to help people sooner," he said. "I truthfully believe a financial advisor is one of the most important and least used service available."

Meeting with a financial advisor can make a radical difference in a person's life according to Doyle. With the customer-centric model that EdwardJones offers, regular meetings and check-ins can change a person's retirement from stressful to relaxing. Doyle offers a variety of services at his new office at 145 Pleasant St., but the biggest thing he does is help people plan for retirement.

"When you have a plan, it's so much easier to stick with it. And when you have someone local it's easy to stop in to discuss things that might come up," Doyle said.

For more information on financial advising with Kirk Doyle head to www.edwardjones.com/kirk-doyle.