Fire and Ice Festival brings fun to Farmington Saturday

FARMINGTON - Free movies, wagon rides and fireworks will mark the third annual Fire and Ice Festival this Saturday, as organizers look ahead to blue skies and warmer temperatures following last week's frigid weather.

Single digit temperatures and high winds cancelled the March 11 date, but most of the events have returned for March 18, with Tuesday's nor-easter providing plenty of snow. Events will run throughout the afternoon, capped off by a fireworks show over Prescott Field. Sponsored by Narrow Gauge Cinemas, the fireworks show was bumped from last week's start-time to 7 p.m., organizer John Moore said, to accommodate Daylight Savings Time.

The movie theater will be showing free matinees of the Lego Batman Movie at 12:15, 2:30 and 4:45 p.m. Down on Prescott Field, there will be a demonstration of snow-riding fat bikes by Northern Lights from 1 to 3 p.m., while Franklin Savings Bank runs a tube park behind Dunkin' Donuts, sponsored by Collins Enterprises and E.L. Vining & Son. Those taking a tube ride are asked to pick a tube up at the bottom of the hill and bring it up to the staging area before getting into line. The tube park will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sledding will also be taking place near the movie theater, sponsored by Big Sky Drive In & Grill.

In the downtown, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers will be hosting a Fire & Ice book title scavenger hunt, with winners eligible for prize drawings at 1:30 p.m. Front Street Mercantile will be sponsoring a cookie decorating station at 133 Broadway, its future home, from 1 to 4 p.m. Divine Inspirations will host a snowman making station from 1 to 5 p.m.

Horse-drawn wagons will pick up festival-goers at the Better Living Center for rides along Front Street.



Schedule of Events

12:15, 2:30 and 4:45 ~ Free matinees of The LEGO Batman Movie at Narrow Gauge Cinemas

1:00 ~ Fire & Ice Book Title Scavenger Hunt at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, winners eligible for prize drawings at 1:30

1:00-3:00 ~ Fat Bike Demo on Prescott Field (Sponsored Northern Lights at UMF soccer field)

1:00-4:00 ~ Cookie Decorating, located at 133 Broadway, the future home of Front Street Mercantile (sponsored by Front Street Mercantile)

1:00-4:00 ~ Face Painting, raffle baskets, haircuts and LulaRoe sale at Shellie’s at the Station (197 Front Street)

1:00-5:00 ~ Snowman Decorating at Divine Inspirations (Front Street location)

1:00-5:00 ~ Franklin Savings Bank Tube Park, located behind Dunkin Donuts (cosponsored by Collins Enterprises and EL Vining & Son)

1:00-5:00 ~ Horse Drawn Wagon Rides along Front Street, pick up at the Better Living Center

1:00-5:00 ~ Sledding located to the left of Narrow Gauge Cinemas (sponsored by Big Sky Drive In & Grill)

7:00 ~ Fireworks over Prescott Field (sponsored by Narrow Gauge Cinemas)