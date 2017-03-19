Fire and Ice fills Front Street

FARMINGTON - Saturday marked the third annual Fire and Ice Festival, delayed one week after frigid temperatures on the original scheduled day.

Businesses on Front Street and beyond collaborated to provide activities, concessions and entertainment open to the public. The parking lots and snow banks were filled with families appreciating the opportunity to enjoy the sunny, nearly spring day.

Events ran throughout the afternoon, capped off by a fireworks show over Prescott Field.

Narrow Gauge Cinemas offered free matinees of the Lego Batman Movie while Northern Lights provided demonstrations of snow-riding fat bikes in Prescott Field. Franklin Savings Bank operated a tube park on the hill from The Roost parking lot to Front Street, sponsored by Collins Enterprises and E.L. Vining & Son while others had the option of sledding behind the movie theater, sponsored by Big Sky Drive In & Grill.

Up on Broadway, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers hosted a book title scavenger hunt. Front Street Mercantile sponsored a cookie decorating station and Divine Inspirations hosted a snowman making station.

Horse-drawn wagon rides ran throughout the day from the Better Living Center to Giffords.