Update: Edgewood residents find shelter at Mt. Blue

[Update 3:58 p.m.] - A fire in the attic of Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center forced more than 40 residents to evacuate the building this afternoon. Regional School Unit 9 buses transported the residents to the Mt. Blue Campus.

According to Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell, the building sustained water and fire damage. Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Amanda Simoneau said the team was unsure as of Sunday afternoon how long the building would need to remain closed.

"The ultimate goal is not be here [Mt. Blue] overnight," Simoneau said.

Residents of Edgewood filled the gymnasium, sitting on bleachers or in their wheelchairs. In addition to EMA, assisting teams included NorthStar EMS, Farmington Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and a number of local fire departments. Food and medical supplies were being gathered on site.

Simoneau said there are a number of mutual aid facilities for the residents to go to if needed, but they would have to be split up. Some were sent home to family members. If necessary, cots and bedding will be set up in the gym for the night.

Mt. Blue will still be open for school tomorrow; if residents need to remain on campus the gym will be closed for use by students.

"Overall this has been a successful evacuation. There were no injuries during the evacuation or the transportation," Simoneau said.

[Update 3:02 p.m. - Route 4 & 27 has been reopened to all traffic]

FARMINGTON - More than 40 residents of Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center were transported to Mt. Blue High School Sunday afternoon, after a fire spread through the attic of the building.

The fire was reported around noon Sunday, with three alarms eventually going out for personnel. First responders worked with Edgewood staff to evacuate the building, located at 228 Fairbanks Road, as a thin smoke could be seen rising from the roof. Residents waited on the lawn in the shade of trees, many seated in wheelchairs, as firefighters ran hoses up the driveway. At one point, a firefighter brought a cat out of the building, leading to applause from staff and residents.

Forty-two residents are believed to have been staying at the rehabilitation and living center when the fire occurred. Wheelchair-accessible buses from Regional School Unit 9 were driven to Edgewood to transport the displaced people to Mt. Blue High School, where medical supplies and foodstuffs are being gathered. Edgewood and NorthStar EMS personnel are at the school now.

According to Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell, the fire was out by 1 p.m. The building sustained water damage from both the firefighting effort and its sprinkler system, which did engage. The attic has also been damaged by fire, Bell said, but he did not know how significant or how far along the building the fire spread.

The fire may have been electrical in nature, Bell said, noting that State Fire Marshal's Office personnel would be arriving at the scene shortly. Bell said he was unaware of any injuries to residents or staff resulting from the fire.

Route 4 & 27 is currently blocked, with Farmington Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff's Office on scene for traffic control.

Responding departments to both Edgewood and Mt. Blue included Farmington, Wilton, Jay, Strong, New Vineyard, New Sharon, Temple, Chesterville, Livermore Falls, Phillips and Industry.