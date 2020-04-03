Fire damages East Dixfield farmhouse

EAST DIXFIELD - Firefighters from seven communities responded to the Rollins Ridge Road Tuesday evening, after a chimney fire spread up through an old farmhouse causing significant damage.

According to East Dixfield Fire Chief Randy Hall, Jody Welch and his two dogs were the only occupants of the two-and-a-half-story residence located at 63 Rollins Ridge Road when the fire was reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday evening. Welch and his dogs were not injured in the fire.

Hall said that the blaze had started as a chimney fire in a closet-like area near the stove on the first floor. From there, the fire spread up through the building along the chimney until it hit the roof. It was an old building, Hall said, with several renovations over the years that had created a number of small spaces. Another complication was the roof, which trapped the fire until firefighters could vent it.

In addition to East Dixfield's department, firefighters responded from Wilton, Jay, Farmington, Livermore Falls, Temple and New Sharon. Tankers shuttled water from the Wood Pellet Warehouse to the scene of the fire. Crews cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Hall said.

Damage was mostly constrained to the upper floors, particularly the top one, Hall said. Damage on the first floor was held to a single hallway. The building is not currently livable, Hall said, and Welch was staying with a local friend. Red Cross was notified of the blaze as well.

The house was not insured, Hall said.