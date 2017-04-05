Fire damages local store

FARMINGTON - A late night blaze damaged a general store in Farmington Falls Tuesday, drawing local fire departments to the area.

The blaze resulted in significant damage to the Falls General Store at the intersection of Route 41 and Route 156. According to Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Tim "TD" Hardy, first responders were called to the scene at 10:59 p.m. The owners of the store, Dan Searles and his wife, were not home at the time of the fire.

The building consists of the store and an apartment on the second floor. The fire spread up one side of the store, damaging walls on the first and second floors and in the basement. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The building was insured, Hardy noted.

Responding crews included Farmington, Industry, Chesterville, Jay, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton, with Hardy estimating that roughly 35 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the fire. Farmington police and NorthStar EMS also responded. The fire was under control by midnight, Hardy said, with the last firefighters clearing the scene at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The state Fire Marshal's Office is in the process of investigating the cause of the fire.