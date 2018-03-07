Fire damages Temple Road home

WILTON - A fire damaged a one-and-a-half story residence on the Temple Road Wednesday morning, with several town departments responding to fight the blaze.

Thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the eaves of the residence, a red house at 796 Temple Road in Wilton, as firefighters in airpacks used tools to open windows and pry up portions of the metal roof.

Responding departments included Wilton, Temple, East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay and Livermore Falls. Wilton Police Department was also present, as was NorthStar EMS. A Central Maine Power technician turned off power to the residence. First responders were dispatched to the scene at roughly 9:40 a.m.

No one was believed to be home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. WFD Chief Sonny Dunham said that the state Fire Marshal's Office would be investigating, as is typical for structure fires.

More information will be posted about this story when it becomes available.