Fire destroys home on Lucy Knowles Road

FARMINGTON - A residence on the Lucy Knowles Road were destroyed Saturday, after the homeowners returned to find their trailer full of smoke.

The trailer and an attached building at 422 Lucy Knowles Road were deemed a total loss today, after local departments arrived to find three quarters of the building involved with fire. According to Farmington Fire Rescue Captain Scott Baxter, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The home belongs to Gary and Kathy Snow. Baxter said that the Snows returned home on Saturday, Oct. 14 to find the building on fire and called 9-1-1. Farmington Fire Rescue responded at 3:18 p.m., joined by firefighters from Chesterville, Jay, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton. The building was 75 percent involved when the first crew arrived, Baxter said, and firefighters had the blaze knocked down within 30 to 45 minutes. The last units cleared the scene just after 5 p.m.

Farmington police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel also responded to assist with traffic control. NorthStar EMS was at the scene as a precaution, which is standard for structure fires.

A cat and two turtles died as a result of the fire, Baxter said. No people were reported injured.

The residence is a total loss, Baxter said. The Snows did have insurance. The Red Cross indicated in a statement that they were assisting three people associated with food and shelter.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this time. Farmington Fire Rescue is investigating.