Fire destroys house and garage in Eustis

EUSTIS - A fast-moving fire destroyed a house and attached garage in Grand View Estates on Saturday evening. The cause of the blaze was believed to be sparks from shop machinery in use in the garage.

More than 20 fire fighters from four departments battled the fast-moving blaze that started in the garage, said Fire Chief Sprague Wise.

Homeowner David Morris was using a grinder in his garage shop and turned to do something else. When he looked back at the grinder he saw flames climbing the garage wall.

"He tried to put it out with his shirt, but couldn't do much," Wise said. The fire soon moved to the two-story-tall house with a cathedral ceiling and open concept design. Morris couldn't enter the home to retrieve his cell phone so he couldn't call for emergency help.

A passerby saw the flames and called it in. Wise received the call at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday.

"When I arrived, it was fully engulfed," Wise said and he added, "It was an all exterior attack."

Towns departments responding were Eustis, Carrabassett Valley and Rangeley. Farmington Fire Rescue had responded to a structure fire in New Portland and then continued on to Eustis to help the crews out.

An excavator was brought in after the structures collapsed to sift through the ruins and finally extinguish the fire.

Fire fighters cleared the scene at 10:23 p.m.