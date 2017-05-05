Fire destroys New Sharon residence

NEW SHARON - An early-morning blaze tore through a two-story residence on the Kimball Pond Road today, with local firefighters working to prevent the fire from spreading to the woods and a nearby stable.

According to New Sharon Fire Chief John Welch, the fire was reported at approximately 6:20 a.m. by a woman visiting the residence to check on horses stabled on the property. Welch estimated the fire started around 6 a.m., and the building was fully involved when the first firefighters arrived.

"By the time we got up there it was beyond fully engulfed," Welch said.

The residence's homeowner, Michael Crespi, was not at home at the time of the fire. The building was insured.

The department, which was supported by mutual aid from Chesterville, Farmington, Industry and Temple, worked to "surround and drown" the fire, preventing it from spreading. Welch said that some of the departments' efforts went toward dousing small fires that appeared at risk of spreading into the woods.

The stable and horses were not harmed, Welch noted, although the animals were spooked after a propane tank went up.

The effort was complicated by Engine 2, one of the initial, responding units, getting stuck in the thick mud of a road softened by days of rain. Firefighters were able to get a pickup truck up around the blockage, Welch said, laying 1,000 feet of 4-inch hose to provide water for attack lines.

A State Fire Marshal's Office investigator has already examined the scene, Welch said. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined due to the damage.