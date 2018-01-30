Fire destroys ski slope building, timing equipment

FARMINGTON - A fire that burned down Titcomb Mountain's timing building and destroyed approximately $20,000 worth of equipment is believed to be electrical in origin, the ski slope's manager said today.

Between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday evening, a fire tore through the small, windowed shack, leaving behind a small heap of debris and a tin roof. Located immediately beneath Titcomb's main race trail, the shack, originally constructed decades ago for use by the ski patrol, was used by the mountain to collect and announce race times.

Mountain general manager Seth Noonkester said that security camera footage clearly marked the circumstances and time of the fire. Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell and Det. Marc Bowering of the Farmington Police Department also reviewed the blaze. The suspected cause is electrical.

Titcomb maintained approximately $20,000 worth of equipment in the shack, all of it relating to either collecting or displaying race results. The mountain routinely holds races, ranging from local fun runs to school and college events, and results are announced from the shack's loudspeaker. That public address system was also destroyed, as was some associated race gear near the shack, such as netting. The ski slope does carry insurance.

Lifts and lodge were not impacted by the fire. Titcomb was open Tuesday, with University of Maine at Farmington racers training near the fenced-off debris.

In the short term, the Wednesday middle school race has been cancelled. Two other events, a high school race Friday evening and another middle school race this weekend, will both take place as previously scheduled. Noonkester said that Kents Hill's ski slope would be lending Titcomb some equipment. Mike Bolduc volunteered the use of an ice fishing shack to serve as a timing building until the mountain can rebuild.

Noonkester said that the fire was an unfortunate event in what had turned into a decent year for Titcomb. The staff had been receiving compliments for the quality of the mountain's snow and terrain, Noonkester said, and looked forward to getting the season back on track.