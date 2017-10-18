Fire destroys Strong barn, kills chickens

STRONG - Wiring associated with a heat lamp has been blamed for an structure fire that destroyed a barn on North Main Street today, with responding fire crews working through the early-morning hours to save the attached residence.

According to Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd, firefighters were called to 100 North Main Street Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. Brother and sister Frank Donahue and Gayle Donahue noticed the fire and escaped with a third family member, calling 9-1-1 in the process.

Strong Fire Department responded, along with Farmington, Phillips and Kingfield departments, to the address and found a barn fully involved. The barn was attached to the residence in an ell configuration, and Boyd said that crews worked to soak the uninvolved portion of the structure and fought the encroaching fire from inside the residence.

No one was hurt in the fire, although Boyde said that the Donahues did lose 15 to 20 chickens. NorthStar EMS was at the scene, as is standard for structure fires.

The barn was a total loss while the residence was heavily damaged by smoke and water. The property was insured, Boyd said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office investigated and traced the cause of the blaze to a heat lamp that had been left on for the chickens. The wiring for the lamp apparently overheated and started the fire.

Local fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 8 a.m.

American Red Cross is assisting all three residents with food, shelter and other essentials, according to a statement released by the organization today.