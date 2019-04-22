Franklin Countys First News

Fire destroys Weld General Store

Posted by • April 22, 2019 •

The former Weld General Store building, after a fire destroyed it Monday morning.

WELD - The Weld General Store was destroyed this morning, after a fire broke out in the building.

Firefighters were called to the general store and an attached apartment at approximately 3:20 a.m. Jerry Nering, who co-owns the store with his wife, Dot, was sleeping in the apartment when he noticed the fire and escaped. Two cats that lived in the building are unaccounted for, according to state Fire Marshal's Office investigator Jeremy Damren.

The store is located at 1 School Street, near the intersection of four streets: Church, School, Mill and Center Hill Road.

Damren said that the cause was undetermined, due to the extent of the damage, but that nothing appeared suspicious about the fire.

The building was not insured.

3 Responses »

  1. Olav Grinde
    April 22, 2019 • 5:34 pm

    This is a great loss for the community of Weld! Jerry’s General Store has always been a place for great coffee, helpful information and good conversation. I will miss it all. My deepest sympathies to Jerry.

  2. Jennifer
    April 22, 2019 • 7:44 pm

    I am so sorry to hear this and sorry to Jerry and his Wife

  3. Nancy J Butler
    April 22, 2019 • 9:05 pm

    What a tragic loss for Weld and for all the summer residents/visitors. I am so grateful the owners are ok.

