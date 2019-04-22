Fire destroys Weld General Store

WELD - The Weld General Store was destroyed this morning, after a fire broke out in the building.

Firefighters were called to the general store and an attached apartment at approximately 3:20 a.m. Jerry Nering, who co-owns the store with his wife, Dot, was sleeping in the apartment when he noticed the fire and escaped. Two cats that lived in the building are unaccounted for, according to state Fire Marshal's Office investigator Jeremy Damren.

The store is located at 1 School Street, near the intersection of four streets: Church, School, Mill and Center Hill Road.

Damren said that the cause was undetermined, due to the extent of the damage, but that nothing appeared suspicious about the fire.

The building was not insured.